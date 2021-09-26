Pedestrian hit by truck, transported to hospital for serious injuries

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person was hit by a truck earlier this week at Erderly Church Road in Snyder County, according to police.

State police responded to the scene in Middlecreek Township at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 23 where 80-year old Joyce Kratzer of Middleburg was hit by a 1994 Ford Ranger that was operated by 61-year old Randall Kratzer also of Middleburg.

The truck was heading north when it hit Joyce Kratzer who was standing on the right side of the road. The windshield of the truck was fogged up and prevented Randall Kratzer from seeing her.

She was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of her serious injuries.