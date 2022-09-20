UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – On Tuesday, Sept. 20 U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), both members of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, put forward a framework outlining new sanctions legislation to hold Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.

The Senators framework provides new sanctions authority to the Administration in its effort to sever funding to Putin’s war machine.

“The Ukrainian people have inspired the world in their fight for freedom and independence, and the sanctions framework we’re releasing today is a critical component in helping them defeat Russian aggression,” the Senators said.

The Senators’ framework follows:

Price Cap on Russian Oil: The President sets a price cap on Russian seaborne oil and petroleum products in consultation with allies and partners no later than March 2023 – each following year, the price cap is lowered by one-third until it reaches the break-even price within 3 years (i.e. Russia is not making any profit from its exports). Stop War Profiteering: Imposition of sanctions with respect to countries increasing purchases of Russian oil, oil products, gas, and coal. Sanctions sunset after 7 years or terminate when the President certifies that Ukraine has reached a diplomatic agreement with Russia supported by the U.S. and that it is in the national security interest to terminate these sanctions

EIA will provide a public report within 30 days that provides an estimate of the total volume of oil, oil products, gas, and coal imported from Russia to each country prior to Feb. 24, 2022

The Administration will then certify every subsequent 90 days whether a country’s oil, oil products, gas, and goal imports, by volume, significantly exceed that country’s benchmarks.

For those countries that have significantly exceeded their pre-war benchmarks, the President must impose full blocking sanctions or correspondent accounts and payable through account termination sanctions on foreign financial institutions that the President determines have knowingly engaged in a significant transaction or series of transactions relating to the purchase of a covered commodity.

Senators Van Hollen and Toomey previously worked together on North Korea sanctions legislation, the Otto Warmbier BRINK Act, which was signed into law in 2019, and legislation sanctioning those responsible for the crackdown on Hong Kong`s autonomy, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was signed into law in 2020.