PA’s unemployment rate falls to 5.4 percent in December

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A preliminary employment situation report for December 2021 shows that the Commonwealth continues to regain lost jobs and bounce back from the pandemic.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released a report Friday saying that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in December. During the same time, the U.S. rate also fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent.

Over the year, it’s reported the Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.7 percentage points below its December 2020 level, and the national rate was down 2.8 percentage points.

According to Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents working or looking for work decreased by 18,000 over the month.

Additionally, Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up to 15,300 over the month to 5,804,600 in December. Jobs increased in eight of the 11 industry supersectors. Trade, transportation and utilities increased by 9,400, making up the largest share of the December gain. The next largest increase was a boost of 3,300 leisure and hospitality jobs. The largest volume drop was in professional and business services, which went down 4,100.

Over the year, the L&I reported total nonfarm jobs were up 202,200 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 80,400 jobs.

All supersectors remained below their pre-pandemic February 2020 job levels as of December 2021.

For more information, head to the L&I website at dli.gov.

Note from L&I: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison.