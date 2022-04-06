HOMER CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Homer City Generation, L.P. (Homer City) announced it will continue its coal operations instead of deactivating certain units.

In February, Homer City requested an exception to the must-offer requirement from the PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM), which would have meant shutting down units from service in May 2023. PJM’s 2023/2024 base residual auction can be found here.

Homer City’s decision to continue its coal operations will preserve 129 jobs at the facility. There are also plans to explore additional redevelopment projects to provide ongoing benefits to its local community.

“We did a lot of hard work to examine and re-evaluate the operation and economics of our Homer City units,” Homer City President and CEO William A. Wexler said. “We’re pleased we established a path forward with our operations, supported by a talented team of employees.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

First opened in 1969, the Homer City Generating Station is located 50 miles from Pittsburgh and is the largest coal plant in Pennsylvania. The current ownership group took over operations of the plant in April 2017.