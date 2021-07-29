Parents killed, suspect dead, 2 officers hurt in shooting

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A man who told police he had killed his parents opened fire, injuring two officers, before dying following a chase early Thursday in western Pennsylvania, police said.

According to police, the 25-year-old was initially cooperative after calling 911 to report he had killed his parents. But then he opened fire.

The suspect managed to flee in a car and the pursuit ended when he crashed. The suspect had a gunshot wound, but it did not come from any officers, police said. His cause of death was under investigation.

A Dormont police officer who was wearing a bullletproof vest was shot in the chest, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

An officer from Mount Lebanon also was injured. The officer was treated and released at the hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspect and his parents.

The incident remained under investigation.