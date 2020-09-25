Parents charged with homicide in infant’s overdose death

BALDWIN, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a 1-year-old child who authorities say died of a drug overdose have been charged with homicide.

Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 45, also face numerous drug counts in the death of Thomas Humphreys. His body was found Sept. 13 in the family’s home.

Investigators noted that the boy had likely been dead “for a long period of time” before authorities were alerted. It wasn’t clear Thursday if either parent was in custody or had retained an attorney.

The infant’s body was found about a month after a county child welfare caseworker had inspected the home and didn’t see “illegal drugs or inappropriate conditions.”