Parades canceled in Pennsylvania, 15 presumptive coronavirus cases in state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Cases of the new coronavirus crept into a new county in Pennsylvania as more schools and prisons took precautions, and St. Patrick’s Day parades in Philadelphia, Scranton and Pittsburgh were canceled.

Bucks County late Tuesday night confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19. That boosted the statewide total to at least 15 confirmed cases amid growing reports of people getting sick while in Pennsylvania.

The state’s health secretary isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled, but Philadelphia officials are urging people not to attend events of more than 5,000 attendees, including professional sporting events.