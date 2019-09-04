Paperwork shows Nalani Johnson’s mother filed for PFA against the father

PENN HILLS, Pa. (WTAJ/KDKA) — KDKA’s Meghan Schiller has reported on court documents that show Nalani Johnson’s mother filed a petition for PFA against the little girl’s father, Paul. As you can see in her attached tweets, he had threatened them and himself numerous times, and even went as far as holding a gun to the mother’s sister’s head when she stepped in to try and help.

The report indicates that the mother did not show to court on April 30th. The temporary PFA then expired.

According to KDKA:

In the petition, the mother of Nalani Johnson alleges that the little girl’s father, Paul Johnson:

1) Tampered with her car causing an accident

2) Ripped her pictures off the walls, cleaned out her fridge, stole her shoes and XBOX

3) Held a gun up to his head, threatening to kill himself, while the little girl was in the backseat

4) Admitted to almost killing Nalani

5) Threatened to kill the mother and “anyone I was with.”

6) Pulled a gun on the mother’s sister who was trying to protect the mother and little girl from him

