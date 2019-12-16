Panel’s proposal to end grand jury reports draws opposition

HARRISBURG, PA – MARCH 21: Airplane flys over PA State Capitol Building with a banner reading “SEN. TOOMEY DO YOUR JOB! #FILLTHESEAT” during National Day Of Action calling on Senate Republicans to “Do Your Job” and uphold their constitutional obligation to give fair consideration to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Merrick Garland on March 21, 2016 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for MoveOn.org)



A state court system task force’s recommendation that lawmakers put an end to the practice of issuing investigative grand jury reports faces an uphill climb in the General Assembly.

The proposal was issued last month, a day or two after legislators approved anti-child abuse measures that were recommended by a grand jury last year.

The task force says the reports can be one-sided and may not provide targets of criticism with an ability to challenge allegations before they’re made public.

Prosecutors defend the reports as a way to combat government misdeeds, and lawmakers haven’t immediately embraced the idea.