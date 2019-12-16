Panel’s proposal to end grand jury reports draws opposition

A state court system task force’s recommendation that lawmakers put an end to the practice of issuing investigative grand jury reports faces an uphill climb in the General Assembly.
The proposal was issued last month, a day or two after legislators approved anti-child abuse measures that were recommended by a grand jury last year.
The task force says the reports can be one-sided and may not provide targets of criticism with an ability to challenge allegations before they’re made public.
Prosecutors defend the reports as a way to combat government misdeeds, and lawmakers haven’t immediately embraced the idea.