Panel nears final vote on Pennsylvania legislative districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania Senate says minor changes have been made to the preliminary redistricting maps that were approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission in December. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said on Friday, hours ahead of a final vote, that the alterations amount to modest tweaks. The details of those change haven’t been made public. House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff plans to offer an amendment, then the five-person commission will consider the full plan with the House and Senate maps together. The decision about new congressional maps for Pennsylvania is a separate process that’s now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.