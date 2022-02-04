February 13 2022 06:30 pm

Panel nears final vote on Pennsylvania legislative districts

Regional News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, during a news conference at the Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic leader of the Pennsylvania Senate says minor changes have been made to the preliminary redistricting maps that were approved by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission in December. Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa said on Friday, hours ahead of a final vote, that the alterations amount to modest tweaks. The details of those change haven’t been made public. House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff plans to offer an amendment, then the five-person commission will consider the full plan with the House and Senate maps together. The decision about new congressional maps for Pennsylvania is a separate process that’s now in the hands of the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss