Pandemic unemployment ending, work-search to resume in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for people receiving unemployment compensation as the Pandemic Unemployment Compensation comes to an end.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s acting labor and industry secretary, Jennifer Berrier, told a state House of Representatives committee hearing in May that the requirement will resume July 18. That means that people claiming jobless benefits will have to show proof that they searched for work during the previous week.

She also said that a work registration requirement will resume in September. The requirements have been waived by Wolf under the emergency disaster invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 700,000 people in Pennsylvania who have been receiving jobless benefits either through a state or federal program were also receiving the extra $300 a week.