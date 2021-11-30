Pa. Winter Landscapes Photo Contest offers cash prize to top four entries

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have a knack for photography? The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau wants to see your best winter photos.

The Winter Landscapes Photo Contest will run from December through February. The rules are simple – the photos must meet the Winter Landscapes photo contest theme, and they must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron Counties.

The finalists’ photos will be uploaded online in March. The entries that receive the most votes will win the following cash prizes:

1st place: $100

2nd place: $75

3rd place: $50

4th place: $25

To enter, the bureau said you will need to complete an entry form and upload your photos at VisitPAGo.com/contest.

“Winter is a very peaceful and beautiful time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region,” John Straitiff, executive director of the bureau, said. “This contest gives people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the beauty of the region during the winter months when the mountains and trees are covered in a blanket of white.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization that serves Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron Counties, according to the website. Their mission is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the perfect outdoor adventure destination.

For more information, head to their website or Facebook page.