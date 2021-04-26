Pa. opens lottery for 28 rare whiskeys

This Apr. 7, 2014 photo shows Jefferson’s Ocean, Old Blowhard, Eagle Rare, and Barterhouse bourbons in Concord, N.H. All are part of a bourbon renaissance that has seen a new appreciation of American whiskey, as well as the birth of a whole new class of cult spirits. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Twenty-eight different types of rare whiskeys will be available for purchase through a limited-release lottery through the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB).

Pennsylvania residents can enter the lottery drawing until 5 p.m. April 30 on the limited-release lottery web page. There are five separate lotteries and each has multiple drawings. Participants can opt into one, several or all of these drawings. A participant will be removed from the subsequent drawings if they win a bottle.

The full list of drawings is listed below:

Van Winkle 2020

For the Van Winkle 2020 lottery, there are six drawings.

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old 107 Proof 2020, $149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old 107 Proof 2020, $89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $99.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle 2019

For the Van Winkle 2019 lottery, there are six drawings.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23-Year-Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12-Year-Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15-Year-Old 107 Proof 2019, $149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10-Year-Old 107 Proof 2019, $89.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020 lottery, there are five drawings.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18-Year-Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17-Year-Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (129 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (130.4 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees

Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019 lottery, there are five drawings.

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17-Year-Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18-Year-Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (128 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (116.9 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees



Bourbon Mix

For this lottery, there are six separate drawings.

Michter’s Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20-Year-Old 114 Proof, $799.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $1,999.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Michter’s Straight Bourbon 25-Year-Old 116.2 Proof, $999.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon, $49.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

O.F.C. Straight Bourbon 1995 90 Proof, $2,499.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2020 98 Proof, $129.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

RULES AND REGULATIONS

This lottery is open for residents age 21 and older. There is a limit of one entry per household/billing address or licensee for each drawing. Duplicate entries will be canceled. For a full list of terms and conditions, you can visit the lottery drawing page.