Pennsylvania War Vet receives much-needed help

(WTAJ/WNEP) — A Pennsylvania community is helping a 90-year-old Korean War Veteran keep his home.

Raymond Dick was behind on his property taxes to the tune of more than $3,000

State Constable James Canning posted a notice on the property warning dick to pay up or leave in one month.

When Canning learned more about Dick’s situation, he decided to start off a Facebook fundraiser for him, that raised $7,000 in donations.

“He is a Korean War Veteran. I wasn’t going to let him lose his property over a couple thousand dollars, so I decided to do something about it,” said James Canning: State Constable.

“If it wasn’t for the people in this area, I wouldn’t be here. Not only would I be insignificant, but I would just be a blink of an eye in history that didn’t mean anything,” said Raymond Dick: Korean War Veteran.

People are doing more than donating money to Dick.

They have also planned to clean up his property as well as donate time and skill to help fix his roof clean his house and mow his lawn.