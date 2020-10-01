PA voting session canceled after GOP lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker’s positive test for COVID-19 has prompted legislative leaders to immediately cancel the Pennsylvania House’s voting session.

Human resources workers were deployed Thursday to trace Rep. Paul Schemel’s personal contacts to see if others should be quarantined. The Franklin County lawmaker issued a statement saying he began to feel sick on Wednesday and got the positive test result Thursday. He then notified House officials.

He was most recently in the Capitol on Tuesday, and it’s unclear if he wore a mask while in the building’s public spaces.

A significant number of House Republicans have continued to be maskless inside the Capitol.