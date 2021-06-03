Pa. vehicle registration expiration dates extended to June 16

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that the expiration date for residents vehicle registrations has been extended through June 16.

Vehicle registrations originally set to expire starting May 31 will now have until June 16 to complete the renewal process. Registrants can mail their renewal applications to PennDOT along with the invoices that can be paid by certified check, cashier’s check, money order or wire transfer.

Certified check, cashier’s check and money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Additional information on Driver and Vehicle Services can be found by visiting www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.