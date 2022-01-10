Pa. updates progress on pollution reduction goals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) —Members of the Wolf administration announced how Pennsylvania will fully meet its nutrient and sediment pollution goals in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed by 2025

Pennsylvania is required to reduce nitrogen by 32.5 million pounds and phosphorus by 0.85 million pounds by 2025, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

As of 2020, Pennsylvania has reduced nitrogen by 6.77 million pounds and phosphorous by 0.3 million pounds. The DEP said further significant nitrogen reduction will come from state initiatives, such as forestry and wastewater treatment.

State investments are being proposed that would focus on the Chesapeake Bay watershed and Susquehanna River Basin for watershed and water quality improvements, according to the DEP.

“We’ve built up an incredible momentum over the course of the past few years. It has been truly

remarkable to see the engagement and buy-in from our local communities and counties,” said program director Jill Whitcomb. “Now, more than ever, we need to sustain this momentum and drive forward. Our updated plan shows exactly how, with the necessary funding and resources provided, we’ll have practices and programs in place by 2025 to meet our nutrient and sediment pollution reduction goals.”

Other states in the watershed include New York, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.