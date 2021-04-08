Pa. to launch new unemployment compensation system

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) plans to transition to a new system for unemployment compensation June 8.

According to L&I, this will replace an obsolete 40-year-old mainframe legacy system. According to Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier, the pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform.

“The new system will be easy to use, provide access to important information, and streamline the unemployment claim filing process for workers, employers, unemployment program staff, and third-party administrators,” Berrier said. Berrier said Pennsylvanians will have a much quicker and easier time filing claims for unemployment compensation benefits with the new system.

L&I said the new system will have a “different look and feel than the current system and is better aligned with the user interface of modern websites, making it more intuitive to use.” The department said it will also provide access to more information and self-serve options and reduce the need for claimants to contact the UC service center.

“Our goal is to modernize the overall process and make it easier for Pennsylvanians who file unemployment claims to receive the payments to which they are entitled,” continued Berrier. “The hardworking team at L&I is committed to resolving issues as they arise and helping Pennsylvanians who need our services.”

NEW FEATURES

Programs that will transition to the new system are:

Unemployment Compensation (UC)

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

Extended Benefits (EB)

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC)

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)

Individuals currently filing for benefits through one of the above-listed programs will need to use the new UC system to file their weekly or biweekly claims. Additional features of the new system include:

Filing a new or reopened claim

Accessing information about a claim

Filing an appeal

Checking the status of a payment

Using a dashboard to receive important messages from UC staff

Changing options such as whether communication is sent electronically or by physical mail, and whether federal income tax is withheld.

TRANSITION PERIOD

During the transition, the claims system will be taken offline for all users for approximately two weeks. The department plans to provide regular updates and information about this transition period. Anyone who would like to view tutorials for the new system can visit the Unemployment Claims website.