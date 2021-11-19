Pa. unemployment rate drops to 6 percent in October

FILE – A hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill., on June 24, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) released the preliminary employment report for October 2021.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.0 percent in October. In comparison, the U.S. rate also fell two-tenths of a percentage point from September down to 4.6 percent.

The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 1.0 percentage points below the October 2021 level and the national rate was down 2.3 points.

In Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force, the estimated number of residents looking for work decreased by 6,000 over the course of a month. And, for the eighth consecutive month, the unemployment count fell with 12,000 fewer unemployed individuals in October.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs increased by 19,100 over the month to 5,760,800 in October, the sixth consecutive gain. The number of jobs increased from September in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was an increase of 8,600 leisure & hospitality jobs.

Additional information on the report can be found on the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.