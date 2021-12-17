PA unemployment rate at 5.7%, down for 9th straight month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down to 5.7% in the month of November, according to a preliminary employment situation report released by the state Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate fell for the ninth consecutive month, down three-tenths of a percentage point in November and 1.4 percentage points below its level last year. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its October level to 4.2 percent.

The estimated number of Pennsylvanians working or looking for work decreased by 10,000 over the month. Jobs rose from October levels in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors with the largest increase in trade, transportation and utilities.

Total nonfarm jobs saw a seventh consecutive gain in November, up 13,500 over the month to 5,781,800. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs were up 144,000 with gains in 10 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure & hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, up 46,300 jobs from last year.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020, pre-pandemic job levels.

Additional information can be found on the L&I website.