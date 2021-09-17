Pa. unemployment drops for sixth straight month in August

A customer walks behind a sign at a Nordstrom store seeking employees, Friday, May 21, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped last week to 406,000, a new pandemic low and more evidence that the job market is strengthening as the virus wanes and economy further reopens. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania has dropped for a sixth consecutive month according to a report released Friday by the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I).

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.4 percent in August. July’s rate was revised down one-tenth to 6.5 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 3.8 percentage points below its August 2020 level and the national rate was down 3.2 points over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – decreased 7,000 over the month in large part due to a drop of 6,000 in unemployment.

Nonfarm jobs increased by 5,100 over the month to 5,743,000 in August. Jobs increased in 8 of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was a drop of 8,800 leisure & hospitality jobs, while the largest gain was tied between professional & business services and other services, each up 3,200.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of August 2021. Additional information is available on the L&I website at www.dli.pa.gov.