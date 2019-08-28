PA turnpike prepares for Labor Day, suspends road work

MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reports that summer travel is up 1.5 percent over last summer, and 3.6 million motorists are expected to travel the Turnpike this upcoming holiday weekend.

“Family travel will be winding down as our kids head back to school and we settle into our fall routines,” said Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “However, many are taking one last trip before saying goodbye to summer. Planning ahead and avoiding distracted or drowsy driving can make all the difference as we will see an upsurge in traffic on the Turnpike over the next few days.”

The PA Turnpike anticipates 3.6 million vehicles will travel the statewide roadway over Labor Day weekend, Thursday, August 29 through Tuesday, September 3.

Friday, August 30 will be the most heavily traveled day with about 760,000 vehicles on the Turnpike, followed by Thursday, August 29 with roughly 700,000 vehicles. Friday afternoon will be a peak travel time.

The rest of the traffic breakdown predictions are as follows:

Saturday, August 31 with 550,000 vehicles;

Sunday, September 1 with 475,000 vehicles;

Monday, September 2 with 500,000 vehicles;

Tuesday, September 3 with 630,000 vehicles.

With the heavy holiday traffic, the Turnpike will suspend maintenance work and have all available lanes open in each direction.

“Please remember to move over and slow down when approaching emergency vehicles and tow trucks stopped along the roadway providing assistance to motorists. It is the law and it protects those who are working close to traffic.”

Corporal Holly Reber-Billings, PA State Police, Troop T

For information to prepare you for travel on the PA Turnpike you can click here.