Pa. Turnpike partners with Broadband experts to enhance communications

Traffic going eastbound on the Pennsylvania Turnpike proceeds through the electronic toll booths in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. More than $104 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls went uncollected last year as the agency fully converted to all-electronic tolling. Turnpike records show the millions of motorists who don’t use E-ZPass have a nearly 1 in 2 chance of riding without paying under the “toll-by-plate” license plate reader system. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will install a large-scale fiber-optic broadband network in the eastern part of its system to enhance its communication capacity.

The new network will increase bandwidth and boost connectivity between the agency’s administrative buildings and support telecommunication applications such as tolling.

“This unique partnership will produce a fiber-optic infrastructure that will become an essential element for roadway monitoring and surveillance, allowing us to enhance safety and improve incident response on our system as well as set a foundation for rural broadband,” PTC CEO Mark Compton said.

Construction began this spring along the eastern part of the Turnpike mainline from Harrisburg East Interchange to the New Jersey state line and on the entire Northeastern Extension (I-476). Completion of this section is estimated to occur during 2022. The western section is slated to be completed in 2026.

PBI and Tilson Infrastructure will commercialize dark fiber — infrastructure that is not yet “lit” or put into use — along the route and develop network infrastructure that will provide increased connectivity for the region.

The network will enable customers including large enterprises, internet and telecom providers, cable multiple-system operators, municipalities, and educational institutions to expand their service areas and customer reach on direct, low latency routes across Pennsylvania.

More information on the PA Turnpike fiber project can be found on Turnpike’s website.