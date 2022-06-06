(WTAJ) — A new way to pay with cash has been announced by the PA Turnpike Commission as they partner with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network.

The PA Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network, www.KUBRA.com, to give customers the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts at more than 70,000 retail locations.

Customers who want to pay in cash can select the “pay” option when accessing their account online or via the PA TOLL PAY app. A list of participating retailers near the customer’s location will display. The customer must generate a pay slip — which includes a $1.50 service fee — before stopping at one of the retail locations to make a PA Turnpike toll payment in cash.

“We are pleased to offer our customers yet another way to pay. This new KUBRA option provides anyone who wishes to travel the PA Turnpike a way to pay tolls with cash at a nearby retailer,” explains PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Many travelers already visit these local drug, convenience, or discount stores, and now they can pay a PA Toll By Plate invoice or replenish their E-ZPass accounts while there.”

Adding this payment option will help customers who don’t have a bank account or don’t want to tie up funds in an E-ZPass account until they travel.

The PA Turnpike Commission’s partnership with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network allows Turnpike customers to go to any participating retailers in their network. Most of the retailers in the KUBRA network are in Pennsylvania, but PA Turnpike customers can pay at any location throughout the U.S. The retailers include:

7-Eleven®

CVS®

Dollar General®

Duane Reade™

Family Dollar®

GoMart, Inc.®

Kum & Go®

Kwik Trip™

Pilot Travel Center®

Royal Farms®

Rutter’s®

Sheetz®

Speedway®

Stop & Go®

Stripes®

TravelCenters of America®

Walgreens®

The PA Turnpike last year launched its PA TOLL PAY app that allows Toll By Plate customers to pay invoices. With the app, Toll By Plate customers can also sign up for AutoPay to get a 15% discount on their invoice. The PA Toll Pay App makes it easy for both E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers to update and manage their accounts and review account activity.