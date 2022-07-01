HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Despite high gas prices, officials estimate that the Turnpike will see more than 5.8 million motorists for this year’s Fourth of July travel.

For 2021, the traffic tally hit 5.7 million for the 10-day holiday period which means 100,000 more drivers are expected to hit the Turnpike this year.

“Summer travel is kicking into high gear and more than 5.8 million customers will be traveling the PA Turnpike from Friday, July 1 through Sunday, July 10,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “Traffic volumes are expected to be the heaviest this Friday, so do plan ahead and maintain your focus and patience on the roadway.”

Below is the estimated amount of vehicles expected to hit the Turnpike during the holiday travel period:

Friday, July 1 715,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 2 545,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 3 430,000 vehicles

Monday, July 4 455,000 vehicles

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 5 and 6 630,000 vehicles each day

Thursday, July 7 655,000 vehicles

Friday, July 8 705,000 vehicles

Saturday, July 9 575,000 vehicles

Sunday, July 10 525,000 vehicles

The PA Turnpike will have patrols and safety teams to make sure motorists reach their destination. That means responding to travelers in need of assistance as well as increased vigilance regarding illegal or unsafe behaviors on the roadway.

Sergeant Zachary Ryland of PA State Police`s Troop T said that the summer and early fall seasons are the most dangerous for drivers.

“The summer and early fall are typically dangerous times of year on the nation`s roads, with Independence Day being among the most dangerous due to heavy traffic and distracted and impaired driving,” Ryland said. “Obeying the posted speed limits, allowing sufficient distance between other vehicles, and a general respect for other motorists will ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.”

Maintenance and construction work along the Turnpike will be suspended due to the heavier traffic flow and all lanes will be open to traffic starting at 5 a.m. Friday, July 1 until 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.