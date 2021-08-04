Pa. Treasury: 36 military decorations returned to veterans and families

Image is from the Pennsylvania Treasury of military decorations that were returned to families and veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–Pennsylvania Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, announced the return of 36 military decorations to veterans and families of Blair, Berks and Chester counties.

According to a press release, medals, pins, patches and dog tags were returned. Including a WWI medal and ribbon, WWII pins, a Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, a Saudi Arabian Medal for the Liberation of Kuwait and a 101st Airborne Division pin and patch were sent to the Treasury as unclaimed property in abandoned safe deposit boxes.

The Treasury works to return unclaimed property which normally comes as money, jewelry, collectibles or other family keepsakes. All unclaimed material property is stored in the Treasury’s vault and are auctioned off after three years of being unclaimed, but military decorations are never auctioned.

The Treasury has returned 412 military decorations since starting the military return initiative. People can search the database of the current 617 unclaimed military decorations in the Treasury’s vault.

“Of all my duties as Pennsylvania Treasurer, returning military decorations to veterans and their families is the most rewarding,” Garrity said. “Our veterans have served their country with bravery and heroism. The medals and decorations they earned can tell their story of service long after they’re gone. That’s why it’s such an honor to return them to their rightful owners.”

In June the Treasury’s unclaimed property website went through a system upgrade to make it simpler for people to find unclaimed property.