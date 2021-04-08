PA Tourism Office launches ‘The Biden Trail’ presidential road trip

First lady Jill Biden holds flowers as she and U.S. President Joe Biden depart the White House for Camp David, in Washington, U.S. April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Tourism Office is paving the way to highlight the Pennsylvania roots of American’s First Family through the self-guided road trip, according to a press release.

The road trip, called “Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail,” will take travelers across eastern Pennsylvania to see the Bidens from Pennsylvania to Pennsylvania Avenue.

“To celebrate America’s First Family, we are highlighting spots special to the President and First Lady,” Carrie Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film, said. “While Pennsylvania has no shortage of historical attractions, we are marking the present as the birthplace of the sitting President and where the First Lady Dr. Jill Biden charted many of her achievements.”

It’s reported the trip has 14 stops. It starts in Scranton and concludes in Philadelphia. It takes travelers from President Biden’s childhood home and favorite sandwich shop to the First Lady’s high school and Kelly Drive, her favorite place to run.

The trail also includes well-known Pennsylvania spots like the Franklin Institute and the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013.

Notable stops on the trail include:

Biden Family Home in Scranton

Green Ridge Little League, the President’s childhood baseball team

Hank’s Hoagies, the President’s favorite sandwich shop

St. Paul’s Church & Grade School, the President’s elementary school and family parish

Manning’s Dairy Farm, Scranton-favorite ice cream

Lafayette College, where President Biden traced his PA roots back to 1875

Upper Moreland High School, the First Lady’s high school

Villanova University, the First Lady’s alma mater

Kelly Drive, a favorite running route for the First Lady

South Philadelphia, home of the First Couple’s favorite Philly restaurant, Dante & Luigi’s

Franklin Fountain, the First Lady’s favorite ice cream spot

University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden received an honorary degree in 2013

Parc & The Dandelion, two restaurants that have hosted the Biden family

Franklin Institute, a nod to the President’s admiration for the Founding Father

For more info on the “Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail,” go to Visit Pa’s website. You can also find other trips and trails on the site.