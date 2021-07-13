Pa. to receive $6 million in federal grant for rural hospitals

Nurses work in the COVID-19 ward at the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy, Monday, March 8, 2021. The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town of Chiari has no more beds for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain, and which now has put hospitals in Italy’s northern Brescia province on high alert. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

(WTAJ) — The U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) along with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is providing Pa. with $6,459,400 to support COVID response efforts in rural areas.

The funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) will go to 25 small rural hospitals for COVID-19 testing and mitigation. The SHIP funds states to support rural hospitals with 49 or fewer beds, to support operational improvements including hardware, software and training.

“The Biden Administration recognizes the important role that small rural hospitals have in closing the equity gap and ensuring that rural Americans can protect themselves and their communities from COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said, in a press release.

Small rural hospitals are key health care access points and trusted community resources. Hospitals will use the funds to maintain or increase COVID-19 testing, expand access to testing for rural residents, and tailor mitigation efforts to reflect the needs of local communities.

“HRSA is committed to mitigating the spread of the virus in rural areas by supporting and empowering local providers to tailor their responses to COVID-19 to what works for their communities.” HRSA Acting Administrator Diana Espinosa said, in a press release.