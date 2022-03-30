WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, March 30, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that Pennsylvania will receive $186 million to help low-income families save on energy bills through the Weatherization Assistance Program.

According to a release, the formula allocation of Weatherization Assistance Program funding has increased from $18 million to $186 million in just one year. The funding will pay for fixing thousands of low-income homes to make them more energy-efficient while keeping utility bills low.

“This is a commonsense program that makes homes safer, healthier, and more energy-efficient—all while slashing families’ energy bills,” Senator Casey said, “Thanks to the infrastructure law, Pennsylvania’s formula funding is increasing ten-fold in just one year.

“With this funding, we’re going to help more families than ever before, particularly those who live in communities that are disproportionately impacted by high energy costs. This is another example of how the Biden Administration is working to lower costs for families and ease the burden on our planet,” Senator Casey added.

The Department of Energy will provide funding across the country, after which states work with local agencies, including non-profits and local governments, to deliver services. Low-income households typically spend almost 14% of total annual income versus 3% for other households on energy costs.