PA-Task Force members sent to New England area, help with Henri rescues

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that 16 members of the Pennsylvania-Task Force 1 (PA-TF1) arrived in Connecticut to assist with damages caused by Tropical Storm Henri in the New England area.

“I’m proud that Pennsylvanians have stepped up to assist with any water rescue efforts due to Tropical Storm Henri,” Gov. Wolf said.

The members will be assisting local agencies with water rescue efforts caused by severe flooding.

“Water rescues are dangerous so I’m grateful to these volunteers for answering the call to support communities who may be experiencing horrific flooding,” Wolf said.

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System and is a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to deploy to incidents anywhere in the country.

The team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.