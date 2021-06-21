Pa. courts will resume pre-pandemic operations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state Supreme Court ordered that all the operations of courts will return to pre-pandemic status, Tuesday, July 6.

“All courtrooms, adjacent judicial facilities, chambers, and offices within the Unified Judicial System shall be fully opened and staffed by judges and other personnel,” the order stated.

The state Supreme Court had ended the statewide judicial emergency in June 2020 but had authorized president judges to declare local judicial emergencies. Now that the order is lifted, president judges are no longer authorized to declare local judicial emergencies.

The rule-based right of criminal defendants to a prompt trial is still under suspension and will remain in effect until the end of August.