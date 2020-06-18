PA Supreme Court tosses county ban on probationers using medical marijuana

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has struck down a county’s policy that forbade people on probation and other forms of supervision from using cannabis if they are registered in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program.

The justices said Thursday that probationers holding a valid medical marijuana card are immune from punishment under the state’s medical marijuana law.

Lebanon County’s court system had sought to prohibit medical marijuana use by people on probation and parole. The policy was challenged by three medical marijuana patients. 

