HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law is to remain in place for at last the near future. The justices’ order overturned a previous decision made by a state judge that would have pulled the plug on the 2-year-old voting law next week.

Justices will begin to hear arguments at 9:30 a.m. abc27 will be listening in and providing updates below.

Today, the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding the legal challenge to the law. Governor Tom Wolf asked the justices to keep the law intact during the litigation. He added that stopping the mail-in voting ahead of the May primary “would, if anything, only exacerbate voter confusion and the danger of disenfranchisement.”

Nearly 5 million votes were cast by mail over 2020-2021. To learn more about Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law, click here.

To listen to the live stream of the oral arguments, click here.