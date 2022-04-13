HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania students are invited to participate in an essay and coloring contest in honor of the 300th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

This contest is free and open to Pennsylvania students in public, private, charter, cyber-charter and home schools. The coloring contest is open to ages 5-11, while the essay contest is open to students in grades 3 through 12.

The deadline to enter both contests is May 6.

COLORING CONTEST

Participants in the coloring contest will be designing and coloring a cutout of a cartoon judge, which can be printed out. Students and parents are encouraged to submit photo entries on Twitter by tagging @PACourts and using #Supreme300. You can also submit your entry by mail.

ESSAY CONTEST

Students will have the following prompt for the essay contest:

Question (Grades 3-5) – Why is the Pennsylvania Supreme Court important?

Question (Grades 6-12) – Which Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice inspires you and why?

Essays can be submitted by emailing CommunicationsOffice@pacourts.us

SUBMITTING BY MAIL

You can submit by mail at:



AOPC Communications

c/o Stacey Witalec

601 Commonwealth Ave.

Harrisburg, Pa 17106

If submitting by mail, entrants should include the following information on a separate piece of paper: full name, school name, city, state, phone number, email (if applicable), teacher name and teacher email (if applicable).

Winners will be announced during the 300th-anniversary celebration in May. More information on the contest can be found online.