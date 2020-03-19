Pa Supreme Court closes courts to public statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court announced today that all Pennsylvania courts are closed to the public for non-essential functions through at least April 3, 2020. This is in an effort to restrict potential COVID-19 exposure within the courts further.

This statewide closure also includes magisterial district courts, intermediate appellate courts, Philadelphia Municipal Courts, Pittsburgh Municipal Courts, and Arraignment Division.

Also, the court has also suspended all time calculations and deadlines relevant to court cases or other judicial business through April 3, 2020. The court has also authorized and encouraged the use of advanced communication technology to conduct emergency court proceedings.

Unless otherwise designated by a President Judge, all other cases pending our postponed.

Additional information about the impact of COVID-19 on court operations is available online by clicking here.