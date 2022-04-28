(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania officials are reminding students to submit their free application for federal student aid (FAFSA) by May 1 to qualify for a Pennsylvania State Grant Award.

“By submitting the FAFSA, students are doing more than just opening doors to their future. They’re opening doors to more options, to more experiences – and most importantly, they’re making those doors easier to open,” said Sec. Ortega. “The FAFSA helps current and prospective students further their education in an affordable way, and that’s something that’s needed now more than ever.”

You can submit the FAFSA to the U.S. Department of Education.