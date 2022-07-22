HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A state trooper in Chester County is facing animal cruelty charges after an incident involving a horse.

Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, was sent to assist in a loose horse that was on the shoulder of Route 1 in Lower Oxford Township on Dec. 28, 2021, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police internal affairs.

Trooper Perillo allegedly drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times which caused the animal to fall. He then used the vehicle to pin the horse to the road where anther trooper then euthanized it. The horse had already been stuck by a driver prior to the troopers arriving, according to state police.

Perillo is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He was suspended without pay and was arraigned Friday at the Chester County Justice Center where he was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Perillo enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in September 2006 and was promoted to corporal in early July.