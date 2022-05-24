HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania State Trooper was charged after the Internal Affairs Department said he kicked a motorist who was being handcuffed earlier this year.

The criminal complaint alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.

Moore was assigned to Troop H, Chambersburg when he initiated the pursuit, which ended in a grass field near the intersection of High Street and Lincoln Way in Franklin Township, Adams County. Mobile Video/Audio Recording (MVR) footage from the patrol vehicles of both troopers captured the physical strikes, according to the complaint.

Moore is charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault and is suspended without pay pending resolution of the case.

The charges were filed Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat.

Moore enlisted in the PSP in February 2019 and graduated with the 156th Cadet Class.