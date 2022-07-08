HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, July 8 that troopers have confiscated $18.6 million worth of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs in the second quarter of 2022.

During the second quarter, troopers seized nearly 170 pounds of cocaine, 308 pounds of methamphetamines, 138 pounds of fentanyl, and over 46,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

Below is a full list of all the drugs seized by troopers during the second quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter Drug Seizure Totals