(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are highlighting an online dashboard that lets you see information on crashes and crimes that happen in your area.

Troopers say this data is available through the community access to information dashboard whenever they investigate crimes and crashes. The platform doesn’t reportedly provide any identifying information for anyone involved but creates queries with statistical information from as far back as 2019.

“This tool allows for residents, visitors, and members of the media to access PSP statistical call data with a few clicks,” Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchick said. “Public access to crash, enforcement, and crime data is now easier than ever.”

The website launched a year ago with a goal to increase transparency on crime, crash and enforcement data. The Community Access to Information Dashboard can be found here.