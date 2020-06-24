PA State House passes two police reform bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today the State House unanimously passed two bills that aim to curb police brutality.

The first bill, presented by Representative Chris Rabb, would set up a data base for all police officers so those with checkered pasts are weeded out.

The other would improve training and screening of police officers.

The speed of the reform, less than a month since George Floyd died, is very rare.

“We don’t agree on all things. That’s okay but in this moment we are acknowledging and affirming everyone’s humanity and belief that everyone should be held to same high standard of excellence,” said Rep. Chris Rabb of Philadelphia.

The senate is also working on reform bills including one that would ban police choke holds.