WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and Pat Toomey (R-PA) released statements about President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court.

President Biden announced Friday, Feb. 25, his nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to fill the U.S. Supreme Court seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced he would retire at the end of the current term.

Both Casey and Toomey’s statements are as follows.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has spent her career fighting for a more equitable and just America and will carry that vision on the Supreme Court,” Casey said. “She comes to this position with a breadth of experience and an unwavering dedication to the law. I am honored to support her nomination. This is a historic nomination and will bring us one step closer in having our institutions better reflect the diversity of our Nation. Judge Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate with bipartisan support three times and I look forward to working with my colleagues on a fair and timely confirmation process.”

“I look forward to meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record to carefully consider her nomination to the nation’s highest court,” Toomey said. “Only the most qualified jurists who will diligently serve as neutral umpires of the law—not as unelected legislators with preferred policy outcomes—merit confirmation to serve as guardians of the Constitution and arbiters of our laws on the Supreme Court.”

Jackson is the first Black woman selected to serve on the nation’s highest court.