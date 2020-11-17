Pa. Senate reject another six years for state Victim Advocate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Senate voted against giving the Commonwealth’s Victim Advocate another six years.

Jennifer Storm’s nomination was frozen back in March after an ethics investigation was opened, alleging she took money from Marsy’s Law lobbyist and funneled money for making a documentary.

Several Republican lawmakers also said the position should be filled by an attorney, which is not a requirement in all 50 states.

After hearing about the 32-18 vote against her, Storm said she’s disappointed, but not surprised.

“I’m gonna continue to speak truths to power. I will not be silenced. If this was an act to silence me, that’s not gonna happen. It just won’t, so i will continue to speak up and speak out,” she said.

Storm will continue serving as Acting Commonwealth Victim Advocate.

The inquiry by the State Ethics Board will be completed by February.