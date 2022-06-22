HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A study was approved by the state Senate Tuesday to analyze staffing trends at nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Senator Judy Ward says the approved resolution will help better understand how the pandemic affected staffing at long-term care facilities and how it impacted Medicaid spending in the state.

“Throughout the Commonwealth, these facilities are struggling with both increased staffing costs and a workforce shortage,” Ward said. “To truly help them, we have to know what we are up against.”

The resolution is being sent to the Joint State Government Commission which will also reportedly consider wage increases, nurse-to-patient ratios and the increased need for specialized staff.