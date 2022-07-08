HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill on Friday protecting the right of voters and their elected officials to determine the state’s abortion laws.

Senate Bill 106 reaffirms that Pennsylvania’s Constitution grants no right to taxpayer funding for abortion or any other right relating to abortion.

“This legislation preserves critical checks and balances,” Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) said . “State law regarding such an important issue as this should not be made by unelected judges. This legislation guarantees that the job of making abortion policy will stay in the hands of the people’s elected representatives.”

In 1985, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court held that the state constitution does not require taxpayer funding of abortions, if the bill is approved then that will not change. The Abortion Control Act will remain the law as well. The language does not ban abortions, but rather ensures that abortion policy in Pennsylvania is made by the people’s elected representatives.

“To no one’s surprise, this issue has elicited pushback from abortion rights activists who wield passionate and misleading rhetoric to convince people that my bill will lead to widespread bans on abortion,” Ward said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

If the bill is passed by the General Assembly next legislative session, the amendment would be presented to voters for final approval.