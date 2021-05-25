80% of Pa. school districts call for charter reform

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Leaders from over 400 school districts across Pennsylvania have called on the General Assembly to pass reforms to the state’s charter school law that they say is broken and outdated.

The school districts that make up 80 percent of the commonwealth, say the changes would hold charter schools accountable for both the quality and cost of the education they provide.

Governor Tom Wolf showed support for the reforms and proposed a plan that he says would save school districts an estimated $395 million a year by better aligning charter school funding to actual costs.

“Thank you to educators and school board members across Pennsylvania for calling attention to the ways charter school reform will help your communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “My bipartisan reform plan will improve education quality for students, lower costs for schools and taxpayers, and ensure accountability to the public – while still providing charters with the resources they need to provide a high-quality education to their students.”

According to the governor’s plan, the savings would include $185 million by funding special education in charter schools the same way the state does for all other public schools and $210 million a year by establishing a statewide cyber charter school tuition rate.