Pa. residents navigate COVID-19 treatment options

(WTAJ) — Medical experts in Pennsylvania are trying to help residents navigate different COVID-19 treatments, including explaining the difference between the vaccines and the monoclonal treatment during a virtual meeting Tuesday.

Experts agree vaccination is still the main key. But as far as a treatment after contracting COVID-19, no studies have been done to see if the pill on an infusion would work better. As a result, experts say it depends on the patient and the medical providers in their area.

“I think right now what you have access to is what you need to take,” Dr. Ryan Bariola said. “There are some differences in terms of age. Again they have different age cut-offs. There are some differences in terms of if you’re pregnant. We know the monoclonal antibodies and this is a question we get frequently the monoclonal antibodies are very very safe in pregnancy. We’ve given them to hundreds and thousands of pregnant patients across the country and world now.”

If available the updated National Institute of Health (NIH) guidelines also recommend Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, but warn you should talk to your doctor if you are on any other medications before making a decision.