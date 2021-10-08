Pa. reps aim to name Harrisburg U.S. Courthouse after former judge

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) commended the passage of legislation to designate the new U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg as the “Sylvia H. Rambo United States Courthouse.”

Expected to open next year, the new courthouse is named after Judge Sylvia Rambo who was the first female on the bench of the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Cumberland County and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Toomey and Casey introduced this legislation in April, and Pennsylvania U.S. Representatives Scott Perry (R-Pa.), Susan Wild (D-Pa.), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.), Fred Keller (R-Pa.), and Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) introduced the House companion.

“Judge Rambo is a trailblazer in her career and an inspiration to countless young women and public servants. She has served the judiciary for decades, and we are lucky to have benefitted from her judgment and dedication here in Pennsylvania,” Senator Casey said.

Naming this courthouse after Judge Rambo is in honor of her years of service to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. I am hopeful that the House will take swift action to pass this bill so that we can make this dedication official,” Casey continued.

“Judge Rambo is a trailblazer–serving as the first female on the bench of the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Cumberland County and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania,” Senator Toomey said.

Her commitment to the law and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is admirable, and, through this new courthouse, her judicial legacy will be enshrined for generations of Pennsylvanians to appreciate,” Senator Toomey continued.