Pa. receives national grant to boost digital literacy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania is one of six states to receive a grant to boost digital literacy, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I).

The National Governors Association will award Pennsylvania up to $100,000 to “combat the effects of accelerated trends in automation and the pandemic-fueled digital transformation on workers.” Hawaii, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Rhode Island were also selected for this award.

The NGA will also provide tech assistance to job seekers to ensure they have the digital skills needed to participate in work, education or training.

“With rapid changes in technology come rapid changes in the workplace. Pennsylvania workers deserve every opportunity for success in their careers, and this collaboration with the National Governors Association will support the Wolf Administration’s ongoing efforts to make digital-skills training accessible to Pennsylvanians and meaningful in their pursuit of gainful employment,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.