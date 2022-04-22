WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) announced that over $19 million in federal funding to help low-income families and seniors with their home energy costs.

Over the past year, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) program has brought a total of over $503 million to Pennsylvanians in need.

“Pennsylvania has received a record-breaking half a billion dollars in the past year to help families afford their energy costs, thanks in part to the American Rescue Plan and the infrastructure law,” Casey said. “For low-income families across Pennsylvania whose budgets are being squeezed even tighter by inflation, this is welcome relief knowing they can keep their homes warm in the winter and cool this upcoming summer.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The $19 million in additional funding is the fourth LIHEAP funding release over the past year. In May 2021, it’s reported Pennsylvania received over $297 million in LIHEAP funding from the American Rescue Plan. Pennsylvania also received over $182 million in LIHEAP funding in the regular appropriations process for the first 4.5 months of FY22. Pennsylvania then received over $3 million in LIHEAP funding in January from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Friday’s announcement of the $19 million in funding from the FY22 appropriations bill passed last month brings Pennsylvania’s total to more than half a billion dollars. This is the largest investment in the LIHEAP program in a single year since the program was established in 1981, according to Casey.

Pennsylvania families can see if they qualify for LHEAP and apply by clicking here.